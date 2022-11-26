Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.04) to GBX 100 ($1.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

LON DOTD opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £287.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2,407.50. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 203 ($2.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.56.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

