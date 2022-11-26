Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 21,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.