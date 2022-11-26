Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $116.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

