BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
