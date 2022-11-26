Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006061 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $22.49 billion and approximately $4.67 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.98 or 0.08348339 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.32 or 0.29938877 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,485,537,190 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.