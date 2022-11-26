Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $404.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $771.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

