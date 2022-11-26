Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Biodesix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

In related news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 130,434 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,999.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at $158,624.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 130,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,550,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,055.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Biodesix during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

