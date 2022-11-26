Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $768.52 million and $27.52 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $39.95 or 0.00242513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,474.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00680102 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055859 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,235,358 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.