BitDAO Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $893.42 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $893.42 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

