Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 75.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

