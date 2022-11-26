BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock opened at C$13.79 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$12.95 and a one year high of C$15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.63.

