BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock opened at C$19.70 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a one year low of C$17.10 and a one year high of C$23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.