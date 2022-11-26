BNB Market Cap Hits $50.14 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $313.40 or 0.01896779 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $50.14 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,613 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,971,753.1732531 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 310.45947159 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1143 active market(s) with $1,083,359,692.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

