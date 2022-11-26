Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,441.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,424.85.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $1,984.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,814.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,917.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

