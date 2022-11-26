Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $151.31

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

