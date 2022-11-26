Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) PT at C$66.09

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,407.67. In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,407.67. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

QSR stock opened at C$88.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

