Brokerages Set South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $80.67

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Pacific Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. South Pacific Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.49.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of South Pacific Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2,865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 330,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares in the last quarter.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.