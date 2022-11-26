Brokerages Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT at $12.75

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

