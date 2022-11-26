C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

