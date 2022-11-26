Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $151,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,480 shares of company stock valued at $38,877,986 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

CDNS stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

