Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.62. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.