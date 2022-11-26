Calian Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Calian Group stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,425. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.93 million and a P/E ratio of 52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.75. Calian Group has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$72.11.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$277,883.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

