Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$32.54 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$23.03 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market cap of C$14.07 billion and a PE ratio of 112.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.