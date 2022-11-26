Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target to C$0.75

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.20 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDNP. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56. The stock has a market cap of C$55.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. good natured Products has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.98.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

