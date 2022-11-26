Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$65.10 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$55.35 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

