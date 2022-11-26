Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Canon Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Canon by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canon by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

