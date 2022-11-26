Capital Analysts LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,337,000 after acquiring an additional 190,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

