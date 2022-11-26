Capital Analysts LLC Buys 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 42,148 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 455,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $77.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

