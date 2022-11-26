Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.