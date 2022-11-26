Capital Analysts LLC Has $242,000 Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,567,000 after buying an additional 536,655 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,172,000 after buying an additional 572,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $7,383,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFR stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

