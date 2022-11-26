Capital Analysts LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDV opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

