Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $10.90 billion and approximately $202.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.99 or 0.07343818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00033288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00061913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,175,678,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,433,963,013 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

