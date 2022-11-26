Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 962,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $172,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $235.70 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average of $195.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

