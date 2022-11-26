CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.04 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

