Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Lowered to GBX 130 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.49).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 93.94 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.70. The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 939.40. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.38 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.60 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Centrica

In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,798 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.62 ($2,282.87). Insiders purchased a total of 5,664 shares of company stock worth $416,930 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.