Chain (XCN) Achieves Market Cap of $885.58 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $885.58 million and $8.74 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

