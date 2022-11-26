Chainbing Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $744.99 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00008914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $744.99 million and $1,215.19 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

