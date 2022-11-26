Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.85.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX stock opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.79.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.