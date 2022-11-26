China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
OTC CCOZF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. China Coal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.02.
About China Coal Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Coal Energy (CCOZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.