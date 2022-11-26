China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

OTC CCOZF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. China Coal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

