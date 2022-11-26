Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGX shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

CGX stock opened at C$10.44 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

