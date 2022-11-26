Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 17.6% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

