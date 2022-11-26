Citigroup Trims ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price to $32.80

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $40.30 to $32.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.4 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $409,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

