ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,715 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,741,000 after buying an additional 359,363 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

