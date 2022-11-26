ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

