ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Stratasys worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 554,963 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,648 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 1,509.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452,688 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 5.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after purchasing an additional 408,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $10,325,000.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $800.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

