ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1,918.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 276,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 262,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,572,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

