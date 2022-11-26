ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 367.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

