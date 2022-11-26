ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of CTS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CTS by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after buying an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $2,060,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. CTS Co. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

