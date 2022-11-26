ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

