ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,164 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

